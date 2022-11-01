Premia (PREMIA) Price Reaches $1.14 on Exchanges

Premia (PREMIA) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. In the last seven days, Premia has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar. Premia has a market capitalization of $101.66 million and $575,639.00 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Premia token can now be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00005579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,444.55 or 0.31481663 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00012296 BTC.

About Premia

Premia’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official website is premia.finance.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

