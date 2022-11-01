Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.63-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion. Premier also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.63-2.75 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on PINC. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Premier from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.33.

NASDAQ:PINC traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.49. 26,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,456. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $32.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.35.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.88 million. Premier had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Premier will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Premier by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Premier by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

