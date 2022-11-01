PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock Price Up 6.7% on Strong Earnings

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $68.48 and last traded at $68.28. Approximately 939 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 93,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.97.

The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PriceSmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PriceSmart

In related news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $637,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,203,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,143,268.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 2,841 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $179,778.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 532,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,720,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $637,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,203,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,143,268.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,254 shares of company stock worth $4,900,911 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 2.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in PriceSmart by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Trading Up 7.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.85.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

Further Reading

