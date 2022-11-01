Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME) Trading 12.9% Higher

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating) traded up 12.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.30 and last traded at $21.25. 6,511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 955,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.

Prime Medicine Trading Up 10.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas Cahill bought 400,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,800,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,305,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $90,196,543. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

