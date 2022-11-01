Primerica (PRI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Primerica to post earnings of $3.00 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $668.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.24 million. Primerica had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 21.81%. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Primerica to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PRI traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $145.44. The company had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,458. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.94 and a 200-day moving average of $126.79. Primerica has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $179.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.76%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total transaction of $535,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,796,734.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $535,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,796,734.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,964.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Primerica by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Primerica by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Primerica by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

