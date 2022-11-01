Proem Advisors LLC Invests $973,000 in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,000 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000. Splunk accounts for about 6.7% of Proem Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 1,189.5% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 65,970 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 60,854 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Splunk by 529.2% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,775 shares of the software company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth approximately $390,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Splunk by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 41,147 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,066 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Splunk from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Splunk from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

Splunk Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPLK traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $82.79. The stock had a trading volume of 56,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.53. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $798.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.63) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.