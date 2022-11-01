Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) PT Raised to $55.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.72% from the company’s current price.

RXDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.30.

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RXDX opened at $52.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.85. Prometheus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $63.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 13.32 and a quick ratio of 13.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.06. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 54.91% and a negative net margin of 1,700.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 197.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. 74.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

