PROS (NYSE:PRO) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.14–$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $68.50 million-$69.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.71 million. PROS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

PROS Stock Performance

Shares of PRO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.93. The company had a trading volume of 391,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.77. PROS has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $39.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRO. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of PROS from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PROS Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PROS by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROS during the 2nd quarter worth $400,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROS during the 2nd quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

