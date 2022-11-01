PROS (NYSE:PRO) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.14–$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $68.50 million-$69.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.71 million. PROS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
PROS Stock Performance
Shares of PRO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.93. The company had a trading volume of 391,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.77. PROS has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $39.60.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRO. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of PROS from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PROS Company Profile
PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PROS (PRO)
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
- The Institutions Are Comfortable With The Furniture Industry
Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.