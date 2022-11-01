ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Shares Down 18.1%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Rating) were down 18.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.51 and last traded at $18.79. Approximately 8,050,487 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 6,186,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.93.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,527,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 1,288.4% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 30.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

