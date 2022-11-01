Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,057 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.57.

CVS traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $94.37. The company had a trading volume of 277,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,665,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.10. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

