Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $173,000 Stock Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 37.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 46.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at $65,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 36.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIAV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

VIAV stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.08. The stock had a trading volume of 37,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,878. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.00 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.22.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $335.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viavi Solutions

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $273,981.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,254.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

