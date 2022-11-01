Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,030 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,369 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Shell by 6.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Shell by 5.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,779 ($33.58) to GBX 2,761 ($33.36) in a report on Friday. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,119.38.

Shell stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.98. 268,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,618,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.52 and its 200-day moving average is $53.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

