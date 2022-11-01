Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $621,000 Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 620.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 252,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 217,089 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 430,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,385,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 474,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,842,000 after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.46. The stock had a trading volume of 248,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,692,407. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day moving average is $33.08. The company has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.22. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.81%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

