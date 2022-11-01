Prudent Man Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,067 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in Target by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Resources LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Target to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.22.

Shares of TGT traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.75. The company had a trading volume of 113,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,301. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.75 and a 200-day moving average of $169.28. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

