Prudent Man Advisors LLC Purchases 402 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 282.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.26 on Tuesday, reaching $184.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,469,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,005,540. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.53. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

