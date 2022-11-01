Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 13,775 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,775 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 392.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.79.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

SYF stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.16. 114,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,767,428. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day moving average is $33.11.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 25.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

