Prudent Man Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lowered its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OVV stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.35. The company had a trading volume of 157,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,756. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.79. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.27). Ovintiv had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 61.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OVV shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.68.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

