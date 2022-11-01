PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 685,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 162,505 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.96% of PTC Therapeutics worth $27,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,933,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,673,000 after purchasing an additional 44,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,184,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,796,000 after acquiring an additional 382,596 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,646,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 110,561 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,466,000 after acquiring an additional 158,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 520,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,847,000 after acquiring an additional 141,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC Therapeutics

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 2,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $118,519.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,374.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $64,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie Okey sold 2,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $118,519.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,374.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,771 shares of company stock worth $199,662. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTCT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.89.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $37.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.82. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $55.58.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $165.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.53 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 983.21% and a negative net margin of 76.28%. The business’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.68) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.