Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.01

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01.
Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom provides digital services and solutions in Russia. The company provides Rostelecom Key, an ecosystem of services for households that offers smart intercom, smart gate bar, and smart meter solutions, as well as integrated video surveillance platform; Pay TV; Wink, a digital video services; and smart home services.
