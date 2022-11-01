Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 773.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 620,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 549,576 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.12% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $39,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 34,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 44.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 21.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 134,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after buying an additional 23,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.18. 120,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,068,932. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.36.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

