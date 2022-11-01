Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.84

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.84 and last traded at C$1.82, with a volume of 5800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.87.

Pulse Seismic Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.08. The stock has a market cap of C$97.61 million and a P/E ratio of 14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.28.

Get Pulse Seismic alerts:

Pulse Seismic Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 11th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Pulse Seismic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

About Pulse Seismic

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Western Canada. Its data library covers principal areas in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The company's seismic data is used by oil and natural gas exploration and development companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Seismic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Seismic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.