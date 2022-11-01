Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Issued By Oppenheimer

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altra Industrial Motion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 30th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Altra Industrial Motion’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Price Performance

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $60.14 on Tuesday. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.01.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $466.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altra Industrial Motion

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,982,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,880,000 after purchasing an additional 67,144 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 3.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,463,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,661,000 after purchasing an additional 123,852 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 26.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,434,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,703,000 after purchasing an additional 726,188 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,487,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,841,000 after purchasing an additional 50,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,174,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,662,000 after acquiring an additional 13,982 shares during the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

