QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $58.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. QCR traded as low as $50.27 and last traded at $50.27, with a volume of 1978 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.71.

QCRH has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of QCR to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QCR

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in QCR in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of QCR during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in QCR during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QCR in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCR Price Performance

QCR Announces Dividend

The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.14 and a 200 day moving average of $54.94. The stock has a market cap of $858.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.15%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

