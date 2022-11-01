Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.009.

