Quant (QNT) Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. During the last seven days, Quant has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quant has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and $46.92 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant token can now be bought for about $164.93 or 0.00807063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003151 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000363 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,436.38 or 0.31522052 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012312 BTC.
Quant Token Profile
Quant’s launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quant is quant.network. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network.
Buying and Selling Quant
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.
