Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,742 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.07% of Quanta Services worth $12,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 104,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $143,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $1,504,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $142.04 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.91 and a 52-week high of $149.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.60 and a 200-day moving average of $130.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.17.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

