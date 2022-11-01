QUASA One Day Trading Volume Reaches $146,337.00 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. QUASA has a market cap of $111.20 million and approximately $146,337.00 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,524.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007376 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007785 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019438 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00042626 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 79.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00044668 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00022618 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004823 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00130932 USD and is down -4.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $143,697.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

