QUASA (QUA) Price Up 11.7% Over Last Week

QUASA (QUA) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. In the last week, QUASA has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $110.10 million and approximately $145,920.00 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.



About QUASA

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00130932 USD and is down -4.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $143,697.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

