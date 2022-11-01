Quotient Technology (QUOT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Quotient Technology to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Quotient Technology has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $69.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 19.68% and a negative return on equity of 39.91%. On average, analysts expect Quotient Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Quotient Technology Stock Performance

QUOT stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.64. 38,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,736. The firm has a market cap of $254.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.87. Quotient Technology has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $7.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.21.

Insider Activity at Quotient Technology

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $58,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 360,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,253.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $88,600. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUOT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,563,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,637,000 after buying an additional 502,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,692,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after acquiring an additional 124,031 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 423.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,689,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,457 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,414,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quotient Technology by 1,513.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QUOT. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Quotient Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading

