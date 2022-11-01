Radicle Price Hits $2.02 on Exchanges (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 1st. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.02 or 0.00009879 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Radicle has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Radicle has a market capitalization of $71.04 million and approximately $27.27 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003164 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,422.89 or 0.31293066 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012222 BTC.
About Radicle
Radicle’s launch date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 35,206,565 coins. Radicle’s official website is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.community.
Buying and Selling Radicle
