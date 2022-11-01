Radio Caca Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $89.13 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $89.13 million and $8.18 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $322.42 or 0.01576743 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006001 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00023285 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00042199 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000570 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.46 or 0.01831246 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

RACA is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,573,771,074 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.radiocaca.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @radiocacanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.