Raymond James Begins Coverage on Parkit Enterprise (OTCMKTS:PKTEF)

Stock analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Parkit Enterprise (OTCMKTS:PKTEF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Parkit Enterprise Price Performance
Shares of PKTEF opened at 0.77 on Tuesday. Parkit Enterprise has a one year low of 0.73 and a one year high of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 0.78.
About Parkit Enterprise
