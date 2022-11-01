Raymond James Begins Coverage on Parkit Enterprise (OTCMKTS:PKTEF)

Stock analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Parkit Enterprise (OTCMKTS:PKTEFGet Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of PKTEF opened at 0.77 on Tuesday. Parkit Enterprise has a one year low of 0.73 and a one year high of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 0.78.

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

