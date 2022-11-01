Raymond James Comments on Nutrien Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) – Raymond James decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nutrien in a report released on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.89. The consensus estimate for Nutrien’s current full-year earnings is $19.90 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $22.19 EPS.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$7.58 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.42 billion.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a C$67.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$97.92.

NTR opened at C$115.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$62.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.98. Nutrien has a 12 month low of C$82.48 and a 12 month high of C$147.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$117.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$116.36.

In other news, Director Robert Kirkpatrick sold 1,000 shares of Nutrien stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.92, for a total transaction of C$116,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 553 shares in the company, valued at C$64,656.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

