Raymond James Raises Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Price Target to $18.00

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harmonic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic Price Performance

HLIT stock opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28 and a beta of 0.85. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Insider Transactions at Harmonic

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.27 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $608,725.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,319.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $608,725.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,319.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,138,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,585 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,726 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Harmonic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in Harmonic by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 312,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 39,057 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Harmonic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 238,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,533 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Harmonic by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,264,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 184,543 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Harmonic by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 36,434 shares in the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harmonic

(Get Rating)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.