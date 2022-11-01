Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $94.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.93. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.73.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.