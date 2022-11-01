Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.70-$4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.00 billion-$67.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.59 billion.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,157,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,478,983. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Vertical Research reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Raytheon Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.