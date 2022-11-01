Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Avangrid (AGR)

Avangrid (NYSE: AGR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/31/2022 – Avangrid had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $39.00 to $41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Avangrid was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/20/2022 – Avangrid had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $41.00 to $35.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Avangrid had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2022 – Avangrid was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $47.00.

10/12/2022 – Avangrid is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/29/2022 – Avangrid was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/23/2022 – Avangrid had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $41.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/19/2022 – Avangrid was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/19/2022 – Avangrid had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/12/2022 – Avangrid had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $42.00 to $47.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Avangrid Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:AGR traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $40.55. The stock had a trading volume of 14,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.43. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $53.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.13.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 4.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.86%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,367,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,338,000 after buying an additional 138,243 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,661,000 after buying an additional 255,851 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,548,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,357,000 after buying an additional 119,518 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 14,052.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 783,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,114,000 after buying an additional 777,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 765,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,937,000 after buying an additional 228,894 shares in the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

