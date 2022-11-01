Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Relx (RELX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Relx (NYSE: RELX):

10/25/2022 – Relx had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,920 ($35.28) to GBX 3,020 ($36.49).

10/24/2022 – Relx had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,840 ($34.32) to GBX 2,710 ($32.75).

10/21/2022 – Relx had its price target raised by analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 2,730 ($32.99) to GBX 2,770 ($33.47).

10/18/2022 – Relx had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,860 ($34.56) to GBX 2,920 ($35.28).

10/7/2022 – Relx is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/5/2022 – Relx had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17).

10/3/2022 – Relx had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 2,805 ($33.89) to GBX 2,828 ($34.17).

9/27/2022 – Relx had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 2,840 ($34.32).

9/16/2022 – Relx had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,650 ($32.02) to GBX 2,785 ($33.65).

RELX traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.32. The company had a trading volume of 36,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,703. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.33. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $32.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the second quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 455.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Relx in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

