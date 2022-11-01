Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Allstate (ALL)

Allstate (NYSE: ALL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/24/2022 – Allstate had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $153.00 to $138.00.

10/20/2022 – Allstate had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $127.00 to $112.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Allstate had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $125.00.

10/20/2022 – Allstate had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $100.00.

10/14/2022 – Allstate had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $127.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Allstate had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $112.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Allstate is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Allstate was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $158.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $136.00.

9/16/2022 – Allstate was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $126.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.65. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.00.

Get The Allstate Co alerts:

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALL. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 10.8% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its position in shares of Allstate by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 102,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Allstate by 8.3% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Allstate by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 150,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1,278.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.