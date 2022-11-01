Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Mondelez International (NASDAQ: MDLZ):

10/31/2022 – Mondelez International had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $75.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2022 – Mondelez International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/18/2022 – Mondelez International had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $70.00 to $67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2022 – Mondelez International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Mondelez International had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $69.00.

10/12/2022 – Mondelez International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Mondelez International had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $75.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/5/2022 – Mondelez International had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $68.00.

9/14/2022 – Mondelez International is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $61.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.85. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

