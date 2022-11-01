Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB) Shares Down 2.6%

Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $17.50. Approximately 713 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.96.
Redwood Capital Bancorp Stock Down 2.6 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.28.
About Redwood Capital Bancorp
Redwood Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Redwood Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, construction and development loans, term loans for machinery and equipment, and lines of credit for working capital, as well as industrial, agricultural, and personal credits.
