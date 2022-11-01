Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.35-10.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.66.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 0.8 %

RRX traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.59. 14,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,844. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.49. Regal Rexnord has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $176.91.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.14. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

RRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $173.40.

Insider Activity

In other Regal Rexnord news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $158,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $947,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRX. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $702,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $3,124,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $347,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $5,758,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $1,608,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Recommended Stories

