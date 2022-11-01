Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Insider Sells $182,000.00 in Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,866 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ RLAY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.46. The company had a trading volume of 562,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,479. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average is $20.94. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $37.52.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,243.58% and a negative return on equity of 21.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,217,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,093,000 after buying an additional 19,181 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,300,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,780,000 after acquiring an additional 300,589 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 4,068,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,149,000 after purchasing an additional 211,321 shares in the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

