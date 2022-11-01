Relay Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $108.00 (RELAY)

Relay Token (RELAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 1st. One Relay Token token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000976 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Relay Token has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Relay Token has a total market cap of $3.17 billion and approximately $108.00 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Relay Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,445.57 or 0.31516353 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00012309 BTC.

About Relay Token

Relay Token’s launch date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens. The official website for Relay Token is www.relaychain.com. The official message board for Relay Token is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Relay Token

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world's leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relay Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Relay Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Relay Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Relay Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.