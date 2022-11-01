Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.97.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RNLSY. Oddo Bhf raised Renault from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Renault from €34.00 ($34.69) to €36.00 ($36.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Renault from €40.00 ($40.82) to €37.00 ($37.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Renault from €28.00 ($28.57) to €32.00 ($32.65) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Renault Stock Down 2.2 %

RNLSY stock opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46. Renault has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

