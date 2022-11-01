Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Northrop Grumman Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northrop Grumman in a report issued on Sunday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $24.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $24.60. The consensus estimate for Northrop Grumman’s current full-year earnings is $24.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $24.25 EPS.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.92.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Shares of NOC stock opened at $549.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.59. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $345.90 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $493.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $474.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.