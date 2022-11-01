Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for T-Mobile US (TMUS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) in the last few weeks:

10/31/2022 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – T-Mobile US had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $178.00 to $175.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $161.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – T-Mobile US was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

10/28/2022 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $187.00 to $201.00.

10/28/2022 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $187.00 to $201.00.

10/28/2022 – T-Mobile US was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/20/2022 – T-Mobile US had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. to $197.00.

10/19/2022 – T-Mobile US was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/17/2022 – T-Mobile US was given a new $175.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – T-Mobile US is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/29/2022 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $162.00 to $168.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/9/2022 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $175.00 to $178.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TMUS traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.74. The stock had a trading volume of 145,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,640,089. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $152.07. The firm has a market cap of $190.03 billion, a PE ratio of 125.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.88 and its 200 day moving average is $136.19.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $999,936.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,165,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,043,429,000 after buying an additional 3,553,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,175,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,284,883,000 after purchasing an additional 442,979 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,545,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,764,211,000 after acquiring an additional 221,845 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,846,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,670,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,418,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,722,223,000 after purchasing an additional 269,888 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

