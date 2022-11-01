Reviewing Giga-tronics (GIGA) & Its Competitors

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Rating) is one of 17 public companies in the “Instruments to measure electricity” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Giga-tronics to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.4% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Giga-tronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Giga-tronics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Giga-tronics -35.33% -255.96% -37.55% Giga-tronics Competitors -0.01% -12.14% 2.02%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Giga-tronics has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Giga-tronics’ peers have a beta of 1.25, suggesting that their average share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Giga-tronics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Giga-tronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Giga-tronics Competitors 38 345 650 8 2.60

As a group, “Instruments to measure electricity” companies have a potential upside of 24.31%. Given Giga-tronics’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Giga-tronics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Giga-tronics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Giga-tronics $9.03 million -$2.71 million -1.49 Giga-tronics Competitors $595.74 million $87.57 million -2.26

Giga-tronics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Giga-tronics. Giga-tronics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Giga-tronics peers beat Giga-tronics on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Giga-tronics

Gresham Worldwide, Inc. designs and develops ultra-reliable bespoke technology for the defense, medical, and telecommunications sectors. Gresham Worldwide, Inc. was formerly known as DPW Technology Group, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona. It has additional offices in Washington, District of Columbia; Shelton, Connecticut; Salisbury and Wareham, United Kingdom; and Karmiel, Israel. Gresham Worldwide, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of BitNile Holdings, Inc.

