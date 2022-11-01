ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Major Shareholder Purchases $11,210.00 in Stock

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $11,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,605,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,375,653.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Global Fund Lp Lind II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 15,000 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $14,550.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 21,844 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $18,348.96.

On Thursday, October 13th, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 17,394 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $13,741.26.

On Monday, October 10th, Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 49,478 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $41,066.74.

On Friday, October 7th, Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 122,952 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $105,738.72.

On Monday, October 3rd, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 652 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $593.32.

On Friday, September 30th, Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 1,835 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,541.40.

On Monday, September 26th, Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 25,252 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.83 per share, with a total value of $20,959.16.

ReWalk Robotics Price Performance

NASDAQ RWLK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,798. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $62.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 270.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 60,859 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,038,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 112,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RWLK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ReWalk Robotics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

