ReWalk Robotics (RWLK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect ReWalk Robotics to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 17.60% and a negative net margin of 270.83%. The business had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect ReWalk Robotics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RWLK stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.00. 3,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,539. ReWalk Robotics has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97. The firm has a market cap of $62.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.40.

RWLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on ReWalk Robotics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

In other ReWalk Robotics news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 49,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.83 per share, with a total value of $41,066.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,565,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,789,059.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 239,407 shares of company stock valued at $201,990. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ReWalk Robotics stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,859 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.22% of ReWalk Robotics worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

